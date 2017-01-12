The Platinum Wireless Headset is the successor to the Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 (known as the Gold Wireless Headset in the US - now the Platinum name makes sense), which was already probably the best headset available for the PS4.

The thing is, it was great despite its virtual surround sound mode, rather than because of it. Sure, it gave you a decent sense of sound coming from around you, but it also sounded really processed, with little audio details sounding fuzzy and fake.

There was a lack of spaciousness to it, too, which meant that every sound seemed to be emanating from right next to you, even if it was a character yelling to you from 100ft away. All of which meant the best way to use the Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 was in standard stereo, which it was very good at.

The exciting news about the Platinum Wireless headset is that it’s not only just as good in the stereo mode, it’s also really great at surround sound.

There are two surround sound modes available: virtual surround sound (VSS) and 3D Audio. 3D Audio is the more advanced option, but it has to be specifically built into a game. Right now, only one game supports it, but it’s Uncharted 4 and it sounds blooming brilliant.

Compared to the older headset the difference is night and day. For a start, there’s real space to the sound, so when Sam is talking to you from 20m away it sounds as if he really is 20m away, and when you’re out in the Scottish Highlands the whole thing sounds open and airy, unlike on the old headset where it might as well be a drawing room.

Dialogue always comes through clearly (unless, you know, it’s not supposed to for cinematic reasons), and there’s loads of punch and weight to the gunshots and explosions we all love. Sound moves around you really effectively, too.

Sure, a proper speaker package is still more convincing for a 360-degree spread, especially when it comes to effects coming from behind, but this is still mightily impressive. In fact, the 3D Audio mode introduces effects above and below you that you’d need a super-expensive Dolby Atmos setup to match.