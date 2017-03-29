The fingerprint sensor has been moved from the front of the screen to the back, right next to the camera - partly to make room for the battery, and partly to make space for that show-stopping digital home button.

It has the same slightly raised rim around it as the camera module, so it’s going to take a bit of mental reconfiguration to get your finger to hit that sweet spot every time. You might not need to use it at all, though, thanks to Samsung stepping up its biometrics game.

After adding the ability to unlock your phone with your eyes using an iris scanner on the Galaxy Note 7, now Samsung is one-upping itself with facial recognition.

Registration works the same way as with the iris scanner: you place your face within the circle, and it reads it using the front-facing camera. Then you’re all set for a sci-fi phone experience.

We had our eyes half-closed while registering our face and still the phone recognised us. You will have to wake the phone before facial recognition kicks in, but once it does, it’s really fast and a lot more intuitive than entering your PIN - because you’re basically already looking at your phone.

According to a Samsung rep, this method is less secure than scanning irises, but that doesn’t mean someone else will be able to unlock your phone using a photograph of you. We weren’t able to test out the full extent of how it worked in our short time with the phone, but you can bet that once we get our review unit, we’ll be testing the limits of its recognition powers. (That may or may not involve trickery using identical twins, doppelgangers, and disguises.)

Technically, you can also enable more than one way to unlock your phone - meaning you could have the iris scanner, PIN unlock and facial recognition all on at the same time.However, the spokesperson couldn’t tell us if we could layer those features to make breaking into your phone tougher than the Ultimate Beastmaster obstacle course.