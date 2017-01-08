On its own, the Blade Stealth is exactly as its name implies: slim, light, and with no great big graphics card inside to weigh it down. How can you get your game on without a graphics chip, though?

Easy - it’s got one waiting for it at home.

The £399 Core module turns the Stealth into a gaming powerhouse, with room inside its tiny chassis for the most powerful graphics cards around. Warn your wallet, though, because the Core doesn’t come with one. A top-end Nvidia GTX 1080 costs an extra £600 or so, on top of that initial £399. Ouch.

The dock is a little smaller than a complete mini PC, so won’t take up a huge amount of space on a desk, and looks pretty mean in Razer’s signature gloss black. It’s packed with USB ports so you can leave a mouse and keyboard plugged in - just hook up the Blade Stealth and you’re good to go.

Naturally it’s rocking a set of colour-changing LEDs, too, so you can match the Blade Stealth’s colourful keyboard.

Because you’re connected over super-fast Thunderbolt 3, you’re not losing any performance from the graphics card - as long as you’re playing on an external monitor.

Trying to send data from laptop to graphics card, and then back again down the same cable is asking just a little too much from the tech, sending frame rates down below that magic 60fps mark.

Plug a monitor into the Core and play on that, though, and you’ll be able to play just about any game out there on high quality settings. I played Quantum Break, Battlefield 1 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive at QHD resolutions and on Ultra settings with an Nvidia GTX 1080, and everything was silky smooth.

The Core really does turn a laptop no thicker than a newspaper into a gaming monster. It’s still a smart way to get a high-end gaming rig without burdening your house with one of those giant PC towers.