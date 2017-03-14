To call the Pi Zero W credit card size would be unfair - your Amex or Visa looks positively portly next to one of these.

At a miniscule 65x30mm, you shouldn’t struggle to squeeze the Pi Zero W into whatever DIY computer project you have in mind. That circuit board still has room for a 1GHz, single-core Broadcom CPU, 512GB of RAM and a wireless chip, though.

As with the original Pi Zero, there’s not a lot of room around the edges for connectivity. You get two micro USB ports and a mini HDMI port, but that’s about it. There are no analogue audio or composite video outputs, like you get on the bigger Raspberry Pi, but you could add them if you’re handy with a soldering iron.

One of those usb ports will provide power, too - so you’ve basically only got one free to use. You’ll want to invest in a powered USB hub if you don’t have a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse handy - the Pi Zero W can’t deliver a huge amount of power on its lonesome.

There’s an integrated camera interface (CSI) in case you wanted to add the official Raspberry Pi camera kit, but there’s no display connector for the official display. The 40-pin GPIO header is present and correct, but the pins aren’t fitted. You’ll need to solder them on if you plan to use them.

Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11n Wi-Fi (on 2.4GHz only) might not be cutting edge, but you honestly won’t notice that here - just having it all built onto the circuit board out of the box is a massive convenience.

You’ll also need to add an 8GB microSD card before you can start experimenting with code.