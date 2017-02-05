Wilson's connected football will satisfy your post-Superbowl sports cravings

Wait, isn’t Stuff British? Why are you getting all excited over fake football?

Where have you been? American football is taking off here in the UK - the NFL will play four matches here this year, to sell-out crowds. We’re not just in it for the beer and hot dogs. Honest.

Plus, there’s not a sport out there that can’t be improved by adding accelerometers and Bluetooth sensors. Case in point: Wilson’s X connected football.

It doesn’t look so futuristic to me…

That’s the point. It’s still the same weight and size as balls used in the NFL, so you won’t notice the difference if you get called up to the big leagues and have to leave your Bluetooth training tools behind.

We can’t all be Tom Brady, though, so while you’re working on that throwing arm, you’ll be able to pair this to your phone and track all kinds of figures and statistics to help you get better. Think spin rate, spiral efficiency and throw velocity - everything you need to master if you want to be throwing touchdowns instead of ten yard fumbles.