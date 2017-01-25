There's a few weeks happy deliberation in this new Pro-Ject turntable

Was rather hoping we'd left this archaic nonsense back in '16.
Oh, it's alright for you. Jerking through life like a Clanger, your every work/play move predetermined by puppeteers of propiety. Some of us run at a higher frame rate. Forced to make our own decisions, we often crunch through the meagre pile of available options and find ourselves, whirring and clicking, in a mental wasteland. Sometimes, just to feed our gears, we have to invent a need. And that's how we wind up wrestling with a ZigBee smarthome system, or trying to install a Japanese megatoilet in the en-suite. Or buying a turntable. Because it’s that, or die. You know?
Uh, I don’t think I do know.
An envious position. The good thing about turntables is that they absolutely hog processor time: what deck, what cartridge, what phono amp, what de-static widget? Never mind what to listen to! Ah, blessed distraction.
But this… is some kind of solution?
Yes. Pro-Ject’s Essential range has always been ideally placed – fancy enough to be special, affordable enough to be an impulse buy. The new ‘III’ version gets various build tweaks plus a better cartridge, up from an Ortofon OM 5 to an OM 10. Standard red, white or black models are £239, or you can happily ponder upgrading to the opaque acrylic platter, as seen above, for £279.
What’s the one with the man on?
Spend long enough thinking and researching and making spreadsheets – because actually buying it would mean you have to find a new project – and the company will reward you with a special. In this case, a 2500-edition George Harrison version, to celebrate the impending Beatle’s anniversary. Finding the extra cash for that - it's £429 - will eat up a few months of existence. In fact, maybe there’s more stuff around the house that can be replaced by Beatles-themed specials. Hmm… File > New Sheet.