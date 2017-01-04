This smart remote can control just about anything

Wait, so it knows what I’m trying to control? What if I keep all of my stuff in one big jumble?

Then it’s probably time to invest in some shelves. Anyway, by default the Smart Remote will control the closest object in its line of sight. If things get too confusing, it’ll show a carousel, instead, from which you can pick the kit you want to instruct. Far niftier than re-programming that so-called multi-remote.

I like to control things all around the house, like a god of connected, um, things.

Well, there’s a bit of bad news for you: it’ll only work in one room, where you’ve stuck the requisite three sensors. One day, though, you should be able to toddle around the house, absent-mindedly zapping all sorts of stuff throughout the house.

For now, it’s limited to managing gear in a single space, via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Infrared, depending on the device - though you can send instructions that’ll affect other rooms, such as turning the heating on.