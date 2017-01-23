Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything we know so far

>>> A farewell to flat screens

The future, it seems, is curved – at least where Samsung’s smartphone screens are concerned. A story in the Korea Herald suggests Samsung may not release a flat-screened version of the Galaxy S8 at all, instead producing a single model with a curved screen. Given the warm receptions to the curved displays of the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7, we can certainly envisage this being the case.

>>> No bezel, no problem

Bloomberg reports that the Galaxy S8 will be Samsung's first phone to come with a bezel-free design, meaning the screen covers the entire front face of the device. Such designs aren't unheard of, with the Xiaomi Mi Mix concept featuring one, but if the rumours are true, the Galaxy S8 would likely be the first production smartphone to do away with a frame.

SamMobile believes the physical home button will be removed (which fits in with the above), and that the device's fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the front screen.

>>> A 4K display?

Another report by the Korea Herald claims the screen is likely to be 5.5in in size, with a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 – a claim based on the fact that Samsung recently exhibited a prototype AMOLED screen with precisely these specs at a trade show in California.

That’s over 800 pixels-per-inch (ppi), an insane level of detail which might come across as overkill on a portable device. After all, it’s not as if the 2K screens of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are lacking in sharpness.

A December report from SamMobile claims otherwise, saying a 2K resolution will be retained from the Galaxy S7 models, but that the image quality will be improved thanks to a new material in the AMOLED screen.