Moar's electric bike is a woodland commuter's dream

Finally! I can nail those speed bumps on the way to work.

Who needs kickers, right? Actually, hit anything at 28mph and you’ll probably get some knee-tingling airtime. And your gonads should survive the landing, too, thanks to the Moar’s full suspension setup - not something you’ll find on those fancy fixie bikes scooting around Shoreditch.

28mph? I’ve been going to the gym - but I’m not that speedy.

Oh, you didn’t think you’d be pedalling, did you? Sure, the chunky-wheeled Moar has a 9-speed Shimano chainset - but only old-school eco-warriers would be caught putting their vegan leather shoes to the metal.

Nowadays it’s all about batteries and boost - which is why you’ll find a 48V Samsung cell slotted into that bit at the back that looks like a mudguard. If you’re playing nicely, it’ll deliver a road-legal 20mph - or, if you’re off-road and push the right buttons, you’ll get a tasty 28mph from the mid-drive motor to catapult you towards the nearest tree.