The Huawei Watch 2 is less of a smartwatch, more of a wrist-worn phone

Aren't all smartwatches essentially smartphones you wear on your wrist?

I see where you're coming from but, while many of them these days have a lot of the same features as a phone, they're practically all tethered to a handset in one way or another. The Huawei Watch 2 is different, in that it's available with built-in 4G.

If you think I'm going to be texting and making calls with a watch, you've got another thing coming

Oh, don't be like that. Sure, constantly talking to your wrist is going to make you look like a right Dick Tracy, but there are times that it could be extremely useful.

Imagine you've left your phone behind to stay nice and light for a long Sunday run, but only 20mins in it starts to rain, your hangover kicks in and all you can think about is the epic roast that your favourite pub does. Most watches will only tell you how far you've gone, which will likely just compound your misery. The Huawei Watch 2 will allow you to phone for a cab or even order an Uber, right from your wrist.