The Huawei Watch 2 is less of a smartwatch, more of a wrist-worn phone

Aren't all smartwatches essentially smartphones you wear on your wrist?
I see where you're coming from but, while many of them these days have a lot of the same features as a phone, they're practically all tethered to a handset in one way or another. The Huawei Watch 2 is different, in that it's available with built-in 4G.
If you think I'm going to be texting and making calls with a watch, you've got another thing coming
Oh, don't be like that. Sure, constantly talking to your wrist is going to make you look like a right Dick Tracy, but there are times that it could be extremely useful.
Imagine you've left your phone behind to stay nice and light for a long Sunday run, but only 20mins in it starts to rain, your hangover kicks in and all you can think about is the epic roast that your favourite pub does. Most watches will only tell you how far you've gone, which will likely just compound your misery. The Huawei Watch 2 will allow you to phone for a cab or even order an Uber, right from your wrist.
That's a lovely story and all that, but isn't it a bit specific?
Sure it is, but if it ever happens to you you'll be super-glad it's the Huawei you're wearing!
True, but let's say I actually don't want to wimp-out on my run - what's the tracking like?
You're such a goody two-shoes! But to answer your question, let's say 'pretty comprehensive'. True, swimmers are out of luck as the Watch 2 is water-resistant rather than full-on water-proof, but assuming your sporting activities are restricted to dry (or damp) land, there's little more that you could ask for. Built-in GPS and heart rate tracking are the headlines, and they're both utilised in a number of dedicated fitness programs so you can, for example, opt for a "fat-burning run".
What are you trying to say?!
Nothing! You've no need for that, of course, but even an athlete of your calibre should appreciate that the Watch 2 measures VO2 Max after every run and generates a report that advises on recovery time.
I do like a rest every so often...
Of course you do! And when you're not running through valleys and cycling up hills the Huawei Watch does everything you'd expect of an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, including notifications, step tracking, standalone apps and custom watch faces for the 1.2in Amoled display.
I have to admit, it does look quite swanky
I'm inclined to agree, and on this page you're seeing just a handful of the available options. Should you decide to buy one, you'll be able to select either the standard Watch 2, which is a plastic design available in a number of colours, or the Watch 2 Classic, which comes in Titanium Grey stainless steel. I think you should get the orange one - matches your eyes.
Now you're just being weird, and yet I do still fancy one of these watches - when can I get one?
Soon! The UK launch is currently scheduled for April with prices starting at the Sterling equivalent of €329, but before you go pre-ordering, why not wait for the full Stuff verdict? That will be coming just as soon as review samples are available.