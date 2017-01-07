When Misfit revealed the Vapor, I instantly had flashbacks to the original Moto 360 - it looked great on paper, but just didn’t deliver in the flesh when it came to build quality. After seeing the Vapor in person, though, I clearly didn’t need to worry. This thing is gorgeous.

There’s more than a bit of design influence from parent company Fossil’s other brands, but all you need to know is this is a stainless steel smartwatch that feels every bit as luxurious as it looks.

The 1.39in OLED is one of the sharpest screens I’ve seen on a smartwatch, with pin-sharp looks and tiny text that’s easy to read, without jamming your nose right up against the glass. And of course, there's no flat tyre here.

I love how scrolling your finger around the edge of the dial moves through different menus - it's like having a physical dial, only without the added visual clutter. It's minimal, and I'm a big fan of minimal.

It’s fully featured underneath, too, with an optical heart rate monitor and built-in GPS as well as the usual accelerometer and gyroscopic sensors. Misfit has made sure to add the same waterproofing you’ll find in its other fitness trackers, too - you’ll be able to take it for a swim as well as wear it in the shower.