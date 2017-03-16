There are a few tell-tale signs to where Lenovo has kept costs down, though, like the microUSB charging port on the bottom of the phone instead of reversible USB-C. Oh, and those speaker grilles sat either side of the port? Only one of ‘em actually has a speaker behind it.

The headphone jack sits at the top of the phone, with the power and volume keys within easy reach on the right side.

There’s also a handy flip switch on the left, a lot like Apple’s mute key or the Do Not Disturb switch on the OnePlus 3T, except here it throws the phone into an ultra-low power mode. Annoyingly you can’t change its function, and it sometimes gets flipped accidentally when pulling the phone out of a pocket.

Seeing how this power saving mode turns almost everything off, only letting you make calls and send SMS messages, it’s not something you’re going to be using unless you’re really desperate to squeeze some extra life from a draining battery.

This is a dual-SIM phone, still something of a rarity for a handset bought through a UK mobile network, but the second slot doubles as a way to add extra storage with microSD cards - something I’m betting more people will be interested in.

Finally, the notification LED is a nice touch, as not all budget phones have one. Lenovo’s software overrides the colours, though, so anything that’s not a phone call or text message gets lumped under the same colour scheme. You’ve basically got to turn on the phone to check, rather than know at-a-glance if that beep was for an important email, or annoying Candy Crush notification.