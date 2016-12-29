The name Ektra should sound familiar. And not because you’ve just binge-watched Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix.

Get your comic book lore right - Matt Murdoch’s sai-spinning assassin/love interest was Elektra.

No, Ektra should ring bells for serious photography nerds: Kodak’s classic 35mm rangefinder was as cutting-edge as cameras got in the 1940s. And now it’s back.

Well… kind of.

Kodak is resurrecting the name for a smartphone with a serious photo focus. Throw in some retro-inspired design touches, and it should (on paper) stand out from the crowd.

Beyond the retro appeal, though, it’s tough to see exactly what (if anything) the Ektra does better than any other flagship phone out there right now.