Like a lot of wireless in-ears, the two buds talk to each other with near-field magnetic induction tech. The primary bud pops in your right ear and can run by itself in mono, but stick the left bud in as well and you’ll get full stereo sound.

Either way, you pair the Elite Sport to your phone over Bluetooth.

This all sounds pretty familiar, but somehow Jabra has managed to get truly wireless sound almost perfect on the first try.

There are absolutely no break-ups between the two buds, and I only had one or two small dropouts between phone and earphones in the month I’ve been using them. And that was only because I moved too far from my phone.

Even more impressive? Absolutely no perceptible delay when using my phone for a Netflix box-set binge. Most other wireless in-ears end up with a half-second delay between image and sound, but that was gone (or so small I couldn’t notice it) here.

It helps that sound quality is top-notch, too. There’s real clarity and detail here, instead of the usual bass-heavy nonsense you’d normally get with a pair of sports headphones.

You get a fantastic balance between the bass and high-end, with a crisp mid-range to boot. Ok, so they won’t stand up to the same critical listening as a similarly priced pair of wired cans, but they’re easily up there with the best sounding wireless buds I’ve used.

Call quality is pretty damn good, too - but you’d expect as much, seeing how Jabra has been pumping out Bluetooth hands-free kit for years.