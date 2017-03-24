The P10’s twin-camera setup was its biggest strength, and happily that’s still true here. Pairing a 12MP colour sensor with a 20MP monochrome one, it adds a camera bag’s worth of tricks to something you can carry around with you 24/7.

First up, the ability to zoom without taking an image quality hit. Apple will let you zoom to 2x, but with the P10 you can zoom to any point between 1x and 2x, either by pinching the screen or moving an on-screen slider.

It’s not true optical zoom, but it’s a hell of a lot better than the digital zoom most smartphone cameras are saddled with - even if it only works with 12MP images, because the 20MP monochrome sensor is on zoom duty.

There’s a very slight dip in quality, but it’s only noticeable when you’re peeking at pixels. For Facebook uploads, you won’t notice at all.

The next trick? Dreamy depth of field. The P10 Plus has f/1.8 Leica glass, an improvement over the P10’s f/2.2, and by combining them they can act like even faster lenses. Turn on the wide-angle mode and you’ll be able to set the aperture to create some properly blurry backgrounds. It works well in most situations, and only looked a little fake in a few of my test shots.

There’s a minor difference here between the P10 and the P10 Plus. It wasn’t as pronounced as I was expecting, but the Plus does still take the win once you zoom in beyond 100%.

It also works when you’re in Portrait mode, but keep in mind this also forces on the ultra-aggressive Beauty mode which smooths out your features and lightens your skin. Remember to disable it (or lower the level of beautification) unless you want to look like a Japanese Manga idol. The blur effects really do make portraits look like they were taken with a proper camera, not a phone.

Finally, you can use the monochrome camera by itself to take atmospheric, high-contrast black and white pics. This isn’t a cheeky filter: you’re getting proper mono shots, which can make all the difference when snapping in low light. What would be unusable in colour often turns out great in grayscale.

Up front, the 8MP, f/1.9 camera also has Leica glass. Portrait mode works here too, but it’s done entirely through software.

On the video side, you can shoot 4K clips at 30fps, or full HD video at up to 60fps. Optical image stabilisation is on hand to keep your footage as shake-free as possible, Drop down to 30fps full HD recording and electronic wizardry keeps your clips even steadier, although Google’s Pixel still edges it out for overall smoothness.