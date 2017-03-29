Galaxy S8 says goodbye to bezels and buttons, hello to BIXBY

Screen bezels are so 2016. The Galaxy S8 loses ‘em, but keeps the stunning curved edges from last year’s S7. The result is a stunning slab of smartphone excellence that fills your hand with screen - a whole 5.8 inches of it, to be exact. An octa-core Exynos CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a cracking 12MP camera would be enough to set tongues wagging, but this is a Galaxy phone, so you get waterproofing, a microSD card slot and wireless charging too. Throw in AI assistant BIXBY to make your day easier and you’ve got the best phone Samsung has ever made. It'll be available for pre-order from today and on general sale from April 28.