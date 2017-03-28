Update 28/3: Google has announced that Home will be available in the UK from 6 April 2017 for £129. It will be physically identical to the US version in our review below, but we've changed the review to include the minor differences we've seen in the UK version.

These include its new British voice, support for streaming BBC stations and its forthcoming compatibility with Tado's smart heating. We'll update the review again once we've fully tested the UK version, but for now this is a comprehensive, up-to-date account of what you can expect from Google Home in the UK.

--

“Hey Google, add a little more pepper to my eggs benedict tomorrow morning. Oh, and drive me the scenic route to work. I want to see some ducks”.

The future is a glorious place, where plutonium-powered smartphones never need charging, and personal AI butlers serve us with unfaltering loyalty, tending to our every whim.

The first baby steps to the latter began around five years ago, when the likes of Siri and Google Now began listening to our basic commands, setting alarms and sending garbled voice-dictated messages, but we've come a long way since then.

AI-powered speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are now infiltrating our homes, turning on our lights, playing our music, setting our heating and making sure we never run out of milk.

With the Amazon Echo impressing us with its soothing voice and home automation smarts, so we took it upon ourselves to import a Google Home from across the pond ahead of its UK launch. Here's how we've got on.