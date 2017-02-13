Semispheres sees you take control of two brightly coloured dots. Yes, dots. The left analogue stick controls the yellow, and the right controls the blue. Your only objective is for both of your dots to simultaneously reach the whirling vortex on the other side of the screen. Easy, right?

Everything seems straightforward, until the dots are split apart into two parallel universes. These worlds appear to be identical, besides the colour scheme and the positions of the guards that stand in your way. Step into an enemy’s line of sight and you’ll be zapped back to the beginning like a naughty toddler. But, just like a toddling infant, you can lure a sentry out of their position by letting out a high pitched squeal, so you can sneak on by to reach your target.

At first, the puzzles are ridiculously easy, but then more obstacles appear to ramp up the game’s complexity. The first of the bunch are these universe-linking portals, quite like the ones from the titular Portal.

But, instead of being able to hurl Companion Cubes through them, they allow your dots to interact with their compatriots’ world. For example, by directing their noise-making power-up through the portal, they can distract enemies and give the other dot an opportunity to make a dash for the finish line without being caught.