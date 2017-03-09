And master is the right word because, come race weekend, you've got a whole lot of things to stay on top of.

It'll start with a practice session - which is unfortunately short - where you get to try out setups and help your drivers improve their familiarity with the car and the way it runs. There's plenty to do here, but the timer is never on your side. Really, you only get two or three attempts to adjust downforce and suspension stiffness, send out your drivers and get their feedback before the session ends.

Then it's on to qualifying, where you'll pick the best setup, tweak it and sling the cars onto the track - where you'll also be responsible for finding a gap of clear track in which your often temperamental drivers will try to set a fast time. All while you're also watching the weather, checking parts for wear and tear and generally flying by the seat of your pants.

A lot of this detail is explained the first time you try it but, come the next weekend, it can all feel a bit unfamiliar, so much of the game - at least as you improve - is spent hurtling through proceedings with equal measures of effort and guesswork.

As you might imagine, this is only more the case during races which, again, would do well to be longer. Tire strategy is probably your biggest concern, as you instruct drivers to manage their fuel and rubber, or to push and chase the lead, before calling for pit stops - in which you can give your mechanics the risky hurry up or play it safe and slow.

In fact, almost every decision involves a sub-decision - and appropriate repercussions. It's all very realistic and, at times, the combinations can feel so endless that you elect only to bother with certain aspects - whether that's car setup, race strategy or hitting your sponsor objectives.