Stick or Switch: should PS4 and Xbox gamers buy Nintendo's new console?

Ever since the PS2 roundly crushed the GameCube, Nintendo has thought differently with its consoles – first with the Wii, then the Wii U, and next with the Switch.

Time will tell whether Ninty's latest console replicates the massive success of the Wii, or ends up more like the perpetually underwhelming Wii U, but one thing is for sure: this isn't just another familiar console. Sure, it'll plug into your TV and play Mario and Zelda in HD, but you can also undock the tablet-like device and take it anywhere you please like a proper handheld.

It's a two-in-one, then. But if you've already bought the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, do you really need two recent consoles? Here's a look at what the Switch offers that players can't get with their current-gen consoles, as well as a few reasons why you might be better off with what you already have.