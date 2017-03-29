Opinion: Why DeX is the best thing about the Samsung S8

"But wait!" I hear you scream. "I'm a designer/photographer/gamer and I still need a desktop PC!" Of course, there are many people for whom a phone just won't have the raw computational horsepower to do what they want. But the rest of us have moved on. We do everything through a web browser.

A couple of years ago, we might have cautiously bought a Chromebook and found out that they work just fine. Or we ditched our laptop and bought a Surface or an iPad Pro. The next step, naturally, is for us to go one step further and just use our mobile phone to do everything.

This is why I think Samsung’s announcement of DeX is actually the most exciting aspect of the S8 launch. Yes, the phone is relatively expensive at £689, but if I can sell my desktop or laptop, it suddenly looks a lot more appealing. I imagine it'll be a similar sell on the enterprise side: "Don’t upgrade my laptop and phone this year, Mr Boss Man, just buy me an S8 instead!" That's what I'll be trying with my boss, anyway.