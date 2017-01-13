Opinion: The Switch will bring the glory days back to Nintendo

Nintendo is on to a winner.

Over the last decade, the Japanese video game company has had more flaws than a Bowser plan to kidnap Princess Peach. But from a lack of third-party game support to an archaic online system, these issues all look to be resolved with the Switch.

It might not offer photo-realistic visuals or Sonic the Hedgehog levels of processing speed, but it does have one trick that Sony and Microsoft consoles fail to provide: portability. Do not underestimate the value of portability. There’s a reason why smartphones are currently the most popular platform for gaming: we rarely have time in our busy schedules to play on our Xbox or PlayStation, but how often are you stuck on a plane or a family vacation bored out of your mind?

Sure, portability in video games is nothing new. Nintendo has offered it for years with the GameBoy and the DS, but their lack of power restricted the game catalogue to the likes of Pokémon and Animal Crossing. The Switch, on the other hand, has enough muscle to handle Skyrim and the next big Zelda adventure.

And once you arrive back home, you can easily move the experience to your 50in TV to take in the lush lands of Hyrule in more detail. Admittedly, the line-up of games revealed so far hasn’t blown anyone away. But criticism for this is surely premature with the console still two months away from release.

Plus, few consoles can call claim to impressive launch lineups. Take the PS4 for example. It might have had a selection of more than 20 games on day one, but besides Resogun, have any of those left a lasting impact? Knack and Killzone Shadow Fall certainly didn’t. But then consider that The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild is almost guaranteed to be leading the chase for a GOTY award by the end of the year. I’m always happy to accept quality over quantity, although I’m still confident that more unannounced titles will also be released in the first few months of the Switch’s lifespan.