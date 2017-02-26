LG G6 vs LG G5: What's changed?

High dynamic range (HDR)? On a phone? Really?

True story. LG went with a Quantum IPS display for this Quad HD stunner, and the LCD screen's impressive brightness allows LG to support both Dolby Vision and HDR10 for HDR video. Once Netflix updates with mobile support, we'll be able to see House of Cards and Luke Cage in stunning HDR, wherever you are. Amazing.

Of course, that's not the only interesting thing about this display. It's quite large at 5.7in, yet the thin bezels mean it's not overwhelming, nor does it make the phone feel massive. And the dimensions are curious: it has an 18:9 aspect ratio (2880 x 1440), which means it's a little taller than your usual 16:9 widescreen display. Meanwhile, the rounded corners on the screen are a neat tweak.

Luckily, LG has an app scaling mode that can cleverly alter the display ratio of apps and video to fit the full screen, and it actually alters how the media is rendered rather than just stretching it. If it works as well as LG promises, then hopefully we'll be able to avoid black bars from the atypical aspect ratio and without making the content look super awkward.

The LG G5's 5.3in Quad HD display was excellent, mind you, but we're very intrigued by the little changes and enhancements seen on the G6 here. And if we can get extra screen real estate without maxing out the handset size, we're all for it.