Gadget Hall of Fame: 3DO

New games consoles have always commanded monstrous price tags. But when the 3DO launched in the States for a staggering US$700, it set a record that still stands today.

Adjusted for inflation, that's the equivalent of £891. It was soon available for £400 in the UK, when the Panasonic FZ-1 variant (pictured) launched, but even that was a hefty whack for an unproven system with a games collection that was the definition of 'mixed bag'.

So what was so special about this post-SNES, pre-PlayStation gaming powerhouse?