Every Panasonic 2017 4K TV detailed

Leading from the front is Panasonic’s OLED whopper, the EZ1002. While it might look very much like a normal TV - albeit one with a nifty soundbar beneath - its specs offer plenty to get excited about.

‘Pro’ is the word of the hour when it comes to the EZ1002, with Panasonic keen to emphasise its raft of high-end features - not least the HCX2 colour-processing engine, which is pencilled to deliver extreme colour accuracy. So much so, that it can handle 3D lookup tables - something usually reserved for pro-level kit.

The panel itself has also been upgraded, with the new HDR-enabled OLED unit offering far higher (as much as double) brightness than previous models - 1000 nits, to be precise. In person, this gives the EZ1002 the perfect combination of OLED contrast levels and LED-rivalling brightness.

A new black filter - bespoke to the EZ1002 - helps, too, eliminating hues and increasing contrast to deliver absolute black levels, while that processor ensures fine colour details and handling. Admittedly, even a close watcher probably wouldn’t notice the difference between it and a competitor unless it was pointed out, but it’s there and it works.

As for sound, a 14-speaker soundbar tuned by Technics, Panasonic’s audio arm, lives beneath the EZ1002 and acts as its stand, making for an attractive package, in both looks and sound - although the telly can’t stand up without the ‘bar, which is worth considering if you have home audio kit of your own.

A new 4K gaming mode can be enabled to drastically reduce input lag, while the EZ1002 also benefits from Panasonic’s new My Home Screen 2.0, with support for 4K content from Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

Oh, and the box plays nice with both HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), too. But, unlike LG's entire OLED range and Sony's A1, the EZ1002 doesn't support the Dolby Vision HDR format, which is a bit of a black mark in our book.

Price: TBC

Sizes: 77in (TX-77EZ1002B) and 65in (TX-65EZ1002B)