The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S7 deals - January 2017

Whether you've been making do with an old S5 or you're simply ready to ditch your existing S6 or S6 Edge, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are sure to set your upgrading senses tingling.
And that's completely understandable: Samsung's new handsets may look rather similar to their predecessors, but the extra power and return of much-missed features such as microSD makes these feel like the ultimate Galaxy smartphones.
If you're still sitting on the fence, check out our reviews of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, but if you've made up your mind and are ready to take the plunge, read on.
Here are the best contract deals on both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, with the Total Cost of Ownership taken into account.
The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge contract deals
Here are the best S7 Edge deals on the big four mobile phone networks, where our highlights are Vodafone for its low monthly cost, and Three for its big data offering.
SIM free
- Samsung S7 Edge 32GB
Get the Samsung S7 Edge (32GB) SIM free for £516 - saving over £130
Vodafone
This decent-amount-of-data deal sports 3GB and costs £37.00 a month, with the first six months priced at £18.50.
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £777.00
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on Vodafone for £37.00 a month (£18.50 for 1st six months) in Black | Gold | Pink Gold
Three
If you've got your sights set on Three, this is their best Galaxy S7 Edge deal, at £35.00 a month, with a good data allowance.
- Free Dezzer for three months
- £5 cashback
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £835.00
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on Three for £35.00 a month in Black | Gold | White
EE
EE's data-crazy Galaxy S7 Edge deal comes with 5GB of 4G data, which should be enough for even the most obsessive YouTubers to cope with.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 5GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £882.76
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on EE for £35.99 a month, and £19.00 for the phone in Black | Gold
O2
O2's best Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £36.50 a month.
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £935.99
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on O2 for £36.50 a month, and £59.99 for the phone in Black | White | Silver | Gold | Pink Gold* See more Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals here
The best Samsung Galaxy S7 contract deals
Below are the key S7 deals, where our highlights are Vodafone for its cheap monthly fee and low TCO , plus Three once again, for its big data.
SIM free
- Samsung S7 32GB
Get the Samsung S7 (32GB) SIM free for £457.00 - saving over £110
Vodafone
This Galaxy S7 deal has 3GB of data for just £32.00 a month, with a £25.00 upfront fee.
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £697.00
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on Vodafone for £32.00, and a upfront cost of £25.00 a month in Black | Silver | White | Gold | Pink Gold
O2
O2's star 32GB Galaxy S7 deal gives you a decent amount data (3GB), for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, and an upfront cost of £50.00 in Black | Silver | White | Gold | Pink Gold
Three
Three's best 32GB S7 offer has a very low Total Cost of Ownership, with 8GB of data for £31.00 a month.
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £744.00
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on Three for £31.00 a month in Black | White | Gold | Pink Gold
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB Galaxy S7 gives you a whole host of data - 5GB - all for a monthly cost of £30.99.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- 5GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £743.76
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on EE for £30.99 a month in Black | Gold | Pink Gold | White
* See more Samsung Galaxy S7 deals here