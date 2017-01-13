The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S7 deals - January 2017

Whether you've been making do with an old S5 or you're simply ready to ditch your existing S6 or S6 Edge, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are sure to set your upgrading senses tingling.

And that's completely understandable: Samsung's new handsets may look rather similar to their predecessors, but the extra power and return of much-missed features such as microSD makes these feel like the ultimate Galaxy smartphones.

If you're still sitting on the fence, check out our reviews of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, but if you've made up your mind and are ready to take the plunge, read on.

Here are the best contract deals on both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, with the Total Cost of Ownership taken into account.