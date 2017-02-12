The 17 movies we're most excited about in 2017

Thanks to streaming services, we have a treasure trove of movies on hand whenever we want and wherever we want them… but there's still nothing like the thrill of seeing a huge, buzzed-about new flick on the big screen.
And there's plenty on the horizon. We're barely more than a month into 2017, yet we've already picked the 17 films that we're genuinely most excited about for the year ahead. There are a lot of heavy-hitters in here, too, ranging from the usual Marvel and DC fare to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a few other very different flicks.
Right now it's mostly big-budget blockbusters, since those are scheduled out years in advance and teased incessantly for months, but we'll be updating this list throughout the year to bring in more indies, under-the-radar fare, and freshly-announced flicks. Be sure to check back!
Get Out (24 February)
Jordan Peele is best known as half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, but Get Out – which he both wrote and directed – is something very different. It's a shocking horror flick, sure, but it's also a pointed reflection of racism in America.
A trip to meet his white girlfriend's family quickly turns from unease to insanity, as Chris discovers that African American men have frequently disappeared from the town. And then things get weird. It looks to have all the thrills of modern horror flicks with a healthy dose of social commentary, and early reviews have been unanimously glowing.
Logan (3 March)
If there's any justice in the world, Logan – the third standalone Wolverine flick, and reportedly the last time that Hugh Jackman will portray the comic hero – will finally do justice to the beloved X-Men hero.
Logan finds him in a dark place: older and with his powers diminished, and clearly in a rough stretch. He works with an also-fading Professor X to protect a young mutant girl, and if the trailer is any indication, prepare for some waterworks. It's also slated to be the most violent and vulgar of the trio, making this perhaps the most authentic depiction of Wolverine to date.
Kong: Skull Island (10 March)
Giant monsters are back, baby! 2014's Godzilla kick-started a franchise reboot that will next bring us Kong: Skull Island, which tells a fresh origin story for the massive ape. It's set in the 1970s, when a group of explorers finds the beast after arriving on an uncharted island. Whoops.
Skull Island is loaded with talented actors, ranging from Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson to Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and John C. Reilly, and it looks thoroughly intense. We'll get another Godzilla standalone flick in 2019 before the two monsters battle it out in 2020.
Life (24 March)
Discovering life in space would be… exciting? Disturbing? Potentially dangerous to all of mankind? Life seems to span all of those outcomes in the course of a single movie, as the discovery of an alien organism quickly becomes a serious and horrifying threat.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds lead this thriller as astronauts on the International Space Station, who discover the creature on a recovered space probe and start experimenting with it. Bad idea. Looks quite a bit darker than The Martian, eh?
Ghost in the Shell (31 March)
Ghost in the Shell (1995) is one of the most popular anime films of all time, so this live-action adaptation has the tall task of trying to equal an animated legend. And it'll do so, apparently, by recreating some original moments as closely as possible.
As the trailer shows, the new Ghost in the Shell replicates certain scenes and sequences pretty closely, albeit with the added impact of real people and modern effects. It looks slick, and although the choice of Scarlett Johansson as The Major generated whitewashing backlash, she's got the right kind of low-key cool for this badass role.
The Fate of the Furious (14 April)
Ready for an eighth – yes, really! – Fast and the Furious movie? The Fate of the Furious continues the explosive action series with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto turning on his family and crew, and working for a rival criminal organization instead.
Honestly, the twist looks pretty hokey, but we don't watch Fast and the Furious movies for the storyline. It's all about the insane stunts and chases, and given what's teased in the trailer, The Fate of the Furious should have no problem continuing its impeccable run from recent entries.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (28 April)
Guardians of the Galaxy has been the biggest surprise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a total oddball flick with currently-minor links to the rest, yet so stylish, hilarious, and packed with brilliant characters that it could stand alone without the big superhero connections.
Now that we know Star-Lord, Rocket, and the rest, hopefully Vol. 2 can explore these great anti-heroes even further while expanding their world – and from the first trailer, it looks like the sense of humour, cool sci-fi setting, and bold '70s soundtrack remain well intact here.
Alien: Covenant (19 May)
Prometheus proved to be a pretty divisive film as a pseudo-prequel to Alien, but now Ridley Scott is going all in for the sequel: Alien: Covenant is clearly tied into the iconic sci-fi film series, and brings back a couple characters (including Michael Fassbender's android, David) from the last film alongside several newcomers.
The first trailer here looks plenty horrifying, which is a welcome return to form for the franchise. Hopefully Covenant ends up being a more worthy successor… or, rather, predecessor to… the early Alien classics.