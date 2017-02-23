5 reasons to be excited about Mass Effect: Andromeda

It's been delayed several times, but the latest iteration of Mass Effect is finally here. Well, almost.

Scheduled to launch on 21 March, it's safe to say that there's a heap of anticipation surrounding Mass Effect: Andromeda - and with good reason.

See, we've been hands-on with Andromeda and, while it'll take a full review to get to grips with this mammoth title, we can confirm one thing now: it's up there with the best of Mass Effect.

Want to know what's worth getting excited about? Read on, space explorer.