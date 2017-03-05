There are only a few things in life that qualify as pure, undoubtable bargains. The £1.09 McDonads cheeseburger jumps to mind. A pint of lager from Wetherspoons. A Freddo chocolate bar.

We might have to add the Blu Life Max to that list as well. I don’t think I’ve seen a better equipped phone for less cash.

For less than £90, you get a tasty looking phone with the same hardware that would have passed for a flagship just a year or two ago. How does a 5.5in screen, fingerprint sensor, quad-core CPU and expandable storage sound?

And that’s before you realise it’s got a whopping 3700mAh battery on board, too.

With prices going up to £120 after a pre-launch discount expires, though, is it worth snapping one up while you can? I’ve been putting one to the test to find out.