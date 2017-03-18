Your aim in each of the 40 levels is to off lurking enemies before heading to an exit. That sounds simple, until you remember the Rubik’s Cube bit.

At any given point, your target may be out of sight. Getting into position to get all murdery with your spear is complicated by enemies that guard certain squares, or unhelpfully move about the place.

The constantly evolving nature of the landscape makes Euclidean Lands come alive while simultaneously smashing your brain out. Very early levels are relatively simple, taking place on two-by-two cubes. But you’re soon faced with much larger contraptions, walls that block movement, teleporters, and bridges.

Even when Euclidean Lands is kind enough to bestow a shield, you reason it’s a puzzle piece itself, and the level is likely impossible without it.