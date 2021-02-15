If you have a need for speed, the Mi 11 is happy to deliver, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 CPU doing all the heavy lifting. This is the first phone to use Qualcomm's latest and greatest, which makes the jump to a 5nm process that promises even more power than the outgoing Snapdragon 865, while also being more power efficient.

It also comes with built-in 5G, rather than a separate modem like its predecessor. It's a 1+3+4 octa-core chip, with the main high-performance core running at a blistering 2.84GHz. The three large cores clock in at 2.42GHz, and the smaller ones tick away at 1.8GHz. In short, it's enough power to run anything Android-based, and run it well.

Every app we threw at it ran flawlessly, and 8GB of RAM made multitasking a breeze. Even if Europe loses out on the 12GB model available in China, you won't feel hard done by once you see how quickly and smoothly it jumps between apps.

Are you going to notice the step up from last year's Snapdragon 865? Not unless you're glued to benchmark results, as a lot of the changes have been to other parts of the processor, like how it handles camera image processing and video playback. But still, this is an absolute speed demon, and will likely stay snappy and responsive for years to come.

Graphics performance is equally top-notch, with the Mi 11 able to run just about any game available in the Play Store at its highest settings. The 120Hz display really comes into its own here, elevating fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty Mobile with much more fluid frame rates. The most demanding titles will make this phone feel the heat, though. An extended session of adorable Gatcha RPG Genshin Impact saw inconsistent frame rates after a while, with the rear glass getting rather toasty.

On the storage front, the built-in 128GB should prove ample for most, but music addicts and movie fans may be disappointed by the lack of a microSD card slot.