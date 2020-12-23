Win a hi-tech gaming and gadget haul from Smartech

If there's one small saving grace with tier 4 restrictions it's that you won't be dragged around the shops at Christmas, let alone having to brave the Boxing Day sales.

If you've got a shopping spree from the comfort of your sofa planned instead, Smartech has created the perfect online store for those after a bit of gamification – the PlayHouse.

While the physical store would have been situated at the Selfridges Corner Shop in London until 3 January, instead this gaming destination like no other, where you can discover and shop the world’s best games gadgets, is a purely online affair.

And so, Smartech has offered to bring a bit of the PlayHouse to you by offering Stuff readers the chance to win an incredible £2500 prize bundle.