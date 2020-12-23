Win a hi-tech gaming and gadget haul from Smartech

If there's one small saving grace with tier 4 restrictions it's that you won't be dragged around the shops at Christmas, let alone having to brave the Boxing Day sales.
If you've got a shopping spree from the comfort of your sofa planned instead, Smartech has created the perfect online store for those after a bit of gamification – the PlayHouse.
While the physical store would have been situated at the Selfridges Corner Shop in London until 3 January, instead this gaming destination like no other, where you can discover and shop the world’s best games gadgets, is a purely online affair.
And so, Smartech has offered to bring a bit of the PlayHouse to you by offering Stuff readers the chance to win an incredible £2500 prize bundle.
What you can win and how to enter
In the Smartech prize pack you'll find:
- A year’s supply of personalised Get Nourished vitamins specially engineered to get you through marathon gaming sessions.
- An incredible Oculus Quest 2 VR headset – one of our shortlisted gadgets of the year.
- A crazy comfortable Puma Playseat active gaming chair to park your hiney.
- A pair of JBL Quantum One gaming headphones so you can listen to possessed Russians playing Call of Duty.
- A Woojer Strap Edge haptic gaming belt for accompanying belly wobbles.
- A pair of Barner blue-light-combatting glasses for blocking out nasty rays.
- A Facebook Portal Mini smart display for answering video calls without taking your eyes off your game.
- The latest Snapchat Spectacles for social japes.
- A Divoom pixel art backpack and ImagiLabs pixel accessory
- And a Sumup card machine... so when you flog it all to someone else they can pay by card.
Not bad, right? Enter here by answering the question correctly. Good luck, and from everyone at Stuff have a very Merry Christmas and an infinitely better 2021