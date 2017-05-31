WIN a Gordon Smith Guitar & Blackstar Amp

You’re a world-class musician, hampered only by the fact that you can’t play a musical instrument. Well, fantasise no more: Learn To Play Day is coming around again on 24-25 June (yes, alright, that’s two days).

This is your chance to have a free taster lesson in your chosen instrument at a music shop or venue near you, with over 100 taking part across the UK... and in case you need a nudge, we’re giving away a fine guitar and amp to one lucky reader.

Worth £895, this custom-spec Gordon Smith GS1 has Gotoh locking tuners and a single GSG handwound P90 pickup. All you’ll need to make it sing is a suitable amp – and the Blackstar ID:Core BEAM (RRP £199) is just the job for home practice, with a range of clean and dirty sounds plus built-in FX. It’s also a stereo Bluetooth speaker, so you can play along to music as you stream it.

Find out more at gordonsmithguitars.com and blackstaramps.com, then find your nearest free lesson on the map at learntoplayday.com

To be in with a chance of winning just follow this link and answer the question you'll find there. But hurry - the competition closes on 13 July 2017