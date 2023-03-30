WIN a £500 prize pack with Jack Link’s including tix and travel for the Insomnia Gaming Festival

Europe’s leading beef jerky brand Jack Link’s are set to beef up Insomnia Gaming Festival, in partnership with leading esports organisation Fnatic – and you can be there with our impressive prize. The Insomnia Gaming Festival is being held at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre from April 7-9.

The Insomnia Gaming Festival is the longest-running UK games festival, hosting up to 100,000 visitors each year for a weekend of non-stop gaming. Jack Link’s is the official protein snack provider of Fnatic, one of the leading and oldest global esport organisations.

Two lucky winners will get £300 for hotel and travel as well as £200 worth of tickets to the festival – a grand total of £500 worth of goodies.

You’ll also have the chance to meet the Fnatic creators and compete in speed and 1v1 arena challenges of CS:GO and of course sample Jack Link’s protein-rich meat snacks to fuel your gaming sessions.

How to enter

Get in with a chance of winning this Jack Link’s bundle by entering the competition here and answering the below question:

Where is the Insomnia Gaming Festival being held?

A… ABC

B… NEC

C… NAC

Terms & conditions:

1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 2 April 2023. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.