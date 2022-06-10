Win 1 of 2 Anker Watch Wimbledon bundles worth up to £2K

Wimbledon is fast approaching, so it’s time to set up a watch party with your fellow tennis fanatics!

Together with Anker, we are offering you the chance to win one of two special Watch Wimbledon Bundles worth up to £2,000 to enjoy those rallies on a completely different level!

Bundle one will include a Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector (£1999.99), a Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker (£189.99) and an Anker 735 fast charger (£59.99); bundle two will include a Eufy Robovac X8 vacuum (£449.99), a Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker (£189.99) and an Anker 735 fast charger (£59.99).

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector offers a clear, vibrant and bright picture and full sound in a compact design.

You can show your favourite tennis player’s big game on a 150-inch screen. And it’s portable thanks to a built-in handle, so you can watch in your garden or around your house. Powered by laser technology, it provides a 4K image with 2,400 ISO lumens of brightness.

If you want an even more immersive sound for Wimbledon, the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker is the answer! It has up to 80 Watts of powerful audio output and punchy bass. And its extended 20-hour battery life can keep you watching highlights until the early hours of the morning.

Additionally, with 65w fast charging technology, the Anker 735 charger allows you to watch the whole game on your phone after a quick charge. After the big game, our Eufy Robovac X8 can help you clean up the popcorn debris or crisps!

Click here to access the entry form and answer the following question:

What is the brightness of Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K?

A. 1,800 ISO Lumens

B. 2,200 ISO Lumens

C. 2,400 ISO Lumens

D. 2,400 ANSI Lumens

Closing date: 23.59 on 20 June. Full terms and conditions: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions