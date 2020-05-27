Based around dual 4.5kg flywheels and 22 gears, the Atom is a gorgeous looking bike.

The 44kg aluminium frame feels impressively solid and the elliptical handlebar and seat posts look borrowed from a carbon fibre concept bike. Importantly it also comes with a proper racing saddle, two water bottle mounts, drop handlebars and time trial handles (complete with elbow rests) that also house the iPad mount.

It is impressively adjustable, with the option to mimic your road bike’s setup, by swapping out the standard pedals for cleats and change seat and handlebar size. Given my bike is a 1988 Raleigh Esprit, I skipped this bit.

With no display at all, the Atom relies entirely on your smartphone or tablet for control. Thankfully the Wattbike Hub App is quick to connect, and the bike also syncs with most leading home cycling apps including Zwift.

Compared to the glitz of the Peloton app, the Wattbike Hub looks like an Excel spreadsheet. Metrics and data are the order of the day here, and, even as a runner who loves his statistics, I was daunted.

I wanted to get sweaty, not deep dive the Angle of Peak Force of my left leg (AoPF LL). That said, having chalked up over 20 workouts on a Peloton in the past few weeks I figured my legs would power me through. I figured wrong and quickly learned that spinning and cycling are very different.