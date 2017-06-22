The Smart N8 is, like almost all Vodafone handsets to date, pretty simple. It’s an all-plastic affair, aside from the glass that covers its screen and camera, and the buttons on its side. They’re made from metal, which is a nice little extra.

It still manages to look a lot better than other bargain basement phones, though.

There’s usually an obvious tell in phones like this: an outline that looks cribbed from a back-of-a-napkin sketch, an unsophisticated brick-like shape or a camera design that could have been ripped off a toy phone. There’s none of that in the Smart N8. It’s not flashy, but it’s smart enough, and doesn’t have the ultra-boring “bare plaster” grey finish of some of its uncles.

The headline feature here is the fingerprint scanner on the back, something you normally only see in phones around twice the price. A sign of quite how mature scanners in phones are these days, this one works remarkably well. Just put your digit on the recessed panel and the Smart N8 unlocks in under a second: quick and reliable. It takes just over a second if you’re starting from standby.

Part of the praise needs to go to TCL here. One of those giant hidden names in tech, this is the company behind loads of OEM phones from companies that don’t make tens of millions of phones a year. Vodafone designed the Smart N8, TCL makes it.

The Smart N8 seems fairly well-made too. Pop the back off and you’ll see the locked-in battery, and the more-or-less one piece design. This doesn’t make the phone waterproof, but does mean there aren’t any exposed battery contacts to short circuit the little guy at the first whiff of rain.

Unless you want to roll the dice on one of the many murky Chinese brands you can import online, you won’t find a more ‘complete’ phone at the price.