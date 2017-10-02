Haven't you heard? The humble hatchback is dying. On life support. Soon to go the way of the dodo.

Or at least that's what car companies will tell you. It's crossovers, like Toyota's C-HR, that are doing such big business now, with an elevated ride that lets you lord it over the rest of the road.

The other endangered species of the automotive world? The petrol engine - its days are numbered as hybrids and EVs take its place.

So that pretty much makes the C-HR a big game hunter. With manga-mad styling, tall stance and a hybrid power train, it's everything the hatchback should fear.

But is it any good? I've been behind the wheel to find out.