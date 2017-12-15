At times, the TicHome Mini is certainly capable of moments of brilliance.

Sure, you can talk to Google’s Assistant on an Android phone easily enough, but there’s something liberating about toting this megabrain around your house when it has splashproof armour and an infinitely better speaker.

For example, I used mine to help out with cooking timers in the kitchen, then hung it up in the bathroom for shower music. The Echo Dot and Home Mini are great smart speakers, but it’s annoying to have to pick one place for them to live.

Unfortunately, despite its portability, that’s increasingly what I found myself doing with the TicHome Mini. That’s because it doesn’t have a great battery life or the ability to manage it very efficiently.

It claims to last six hours in standby mode (so without switching it off), but I found the battery warning light flashing after just a few hours. Leave it in standby mode, and it’ll definitely be dead by the next day.

It’s shame the TicHome Mini can’t automatically shut down to save battery. And it’d really benefit from a charging stand like the UE Blast’s optional one.

It sounds spectacularly lazy to suggest that plugging in a microUSB cable is in any way arduous, but the reality is that this (or alternatively, switching the TicHome Mini off then waiting thirty seconds for it to start again) simply creates too much friction for you to use this smart speaker in the free and easy way it promises.

Still, if you do leave the TicHome Mini plugged in somewhere, it’s a perfectly decent alternative to the Home Mini, with the added option of taking it out into the garden on sunny days. Aside from making phone calls, it does pretty much everything a Home Mini can do, including controlling your smart home, playing music from Spotify or the radio, and answering obscure trivia questions. For more details on what the Google Assistant can do, check out our Google Home Mini review.

The only comparative downside is that the TicHome Mini’s directional mics did struggle to pick up my increasingly shouty demands (more so than the Home Mini), particularly when it was playing music. But it does partly compensate for this by sounding a lot better...