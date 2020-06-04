Technics has had a bit of a scattergun approach to audio since its comeback, but its EAH-AZ70W true wireless earbuds represent its most affordable offering this decade.

When the brand returned at the tail end of 2014 we got super high-end separates costing tens of thousands of pounds comprising a portfolio of speakers, streamers, stero amplifiers and a CD player. Then came a £14,000 reference-grade turntable to put the willies up any vinyl revivalist.

It turns out anyone wanting to buy back into Technics without bankrupting themselves would have to bide their time. All-in-one soundsystems from the Ottava series arrived with a sub-£400 starting price, before the warm and fuzzy return of its reinvigorated SL DJ decks confirmed it hadn't forgotten its core audience after all.

That leaves Technics breaking new ground with its first pair of wireless noise-cancelling earphones, but how much audio prowess can you pack into a pair of tiny £240 buds?