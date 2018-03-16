Why can’t gaming headphones seem to get music right?

Bass-heavy explosions, squealing tyres and sci-fi laser blasts are no problem, but any hope of nuance, clarity and detail usually goes out the window when you switch from RPGs to R&B.

Steelseries wants to change that, so it’s going Hi-Res.

The Arctis Pro headset might have the glowing LEDs you’d expect from a pair of gaming cans, but some uprated speaker drivers make all the difference - especially once you pair it with an external DAC, which takes the strain of audio processing away from your PC or PS4.

If you want one pair of headphones that can handle everything thrown at them, this certainly fits the bill.