The Republic of Innovation: the Asus 2022 Zenbook and ROG range

Asus is one of the biggest and most innovative names in the laptop game, and there's plenty of evidence of that in its incredible 2022 range. You'll find vibrant OLED displays on machines that cater to every budget, and the new Republic Of Gamers notebooks are portable powerhouses to satisfy every gaming fan.

Examine the latest portables at Asus.com and you’ll find a machine for you – no matter what you need from your next notebook.

Take the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED. As the name suggests, you’ll find next-generation display technology here, with the 8K 120Hz OLED panel sitting above a 12.7in touchscreen. The main display has crisp, smooth visuals, a cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut and validation from colour expert Pantone, while the secondary screen offers precise touch and stylus control.

Combine those screens with the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processors and powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and you’ve got a laptop built for the most demanding creatives.

If that’s not enough, consider the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, which has a 4K OLED HDR screen with VESA True Black 500 certification alongside the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware – it’s the most powerful Zenbook ever. The display has a creator-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio and 550-nit peak brightness, and also gets the thumbs-up from Pantone for accuracy.

And Zenbooks aren’t just for creators: see also the Zenbook S range of laptops, perfect for people who demand lightweight all-day excellence. The Zenbook S 13 OLED is the world’s lightest 13.3in OLED notebook, thanks to a 1kg chassis, while the Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED adds a 360° ErgoLift hinge.

Specs on fire

The Pro 16X OLED can be specced with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, Core i9-12900H mobile processors, DDR5 memory and PCIe 4 SSDs. And it has Wi-Fi 6E.

The Zenbook Pro series brings high-quality OLED touchscreens to the party: the 15.6in Flip includes Intel’s new Arc A370M graphics core, while the 17in model has GeForce graphics and Harman Kardon-certified speakers.

The innovation continues beyond Zenbooks. New laptops like the Vivobook 13 Slate include OLED displays and limited-edition designs created by renowned artists. Elsewhere you can discover Vivobook Pro machines that use top-tier Nvidia graphics and Vivobook S laptops with OLED NanoEdge 4K screens.

Flow your mind

There’s no shortage of innovation in the latest Republic Of Gamers laptops either. The newest addition to the family is the Flow X16 – the world’s most powerful convertible gaming laptop.

As well as traditional laptop gaming, you can flip the Flow into tent mode to use a controller or use the touchscreen in tablet mode. Under the hood you’ve got the latest Nvidia and AMD hardware, and the 16in Mini LED display pairs cinematic colours with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Asus ROG Flow X16 is arguably the world's most versatile gaming laptop. Its keyboard has n-key rollover and it connects seamlessly with wireless controllers.

Want a convertible but smaller? The ROG Flow X13 is a 13in beast with 120Hz and 4K display options, liquid metal cooling and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, while the Flow Z13 crams similar hardware inside a machine with a detachable tablet screen.

All these Flow laptops support the innovative Asus ROG XG Mobile graphics dock, so you can easily add power and ports. It’s this kind of dedication to engineering that makes Asus the global leader for gaming on the go. In fact, whether you’re a gamer, a creator or a box-set binger, Asus has you covered.

It’s the little things…

Open the latest Zenbook and Zephyrus Duo laptops and you’ll see some inventive design smarts: the hinge lifts the base, so hot air can easily escape the underside of the machine, and also tilts keyboards and second screens towards the user for better ergonomics. Asus engineers work tirelessly to ensure their creations work flawlessly. In the ROG Flow gaming laptops, for instance, you’ll find

a Pulsar heatsink coursing with liquid metal and a Frost Force thermal module that directs air through channels in the chassis.

