Here’s why the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers incredible bang for your buck 

Amazing features, beautiful design, and a palatable price — we want them all, in a single device, with no compromises. Is that too much to ask? Normally, yes. But for once, the stars have aligned.

Meet the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G — a fresh-faced handset that’s here to shake things up by offering flagship-level design and features, at a, quite frankly, ridiculous mid-range price of just £299.

Why so ridiculous? Well, traditionally, if you wanted the best features and design in a product like a smartphone, you’d have to part with a hefty wad of cash. Lower your budget to something less wallet-busting though, and you’ll soon see the feature lists and aesthetics plummet faster than a portly peregrine falcon.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G unashamedly smashes the status quo to pieces though, making your next smartphone purchase an absolute no-brainer. Don’t worry. We know it seems too good to be true, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a healthy dose of scepticism. That’s why we’re going to take a look at everything the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers, so you can make up your own mind.

Let’s crack on, shall we?

Photographic powerhouse

At this price, you’re probably used to seeing smartphones with cameras that produce grainy shots with blown-out highlights and/or hardly any details in the shadows. Zooming in also tends to produce a pixellated mess, and colours tend to be lacklustre. Overall, the mid-range smartphone camera experience is hardly a motivating one. But that’s not the case with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

In fact, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is the very first OnePlus handset to feature a gargantuan 108MP camera, bestowing it with detail-guzzling powers that no other smartphone at this price range can begin to approach.

Not only that, but thanks to that pixel-packed 108MP sensor, it also serves up 3x lossless zoom, letting you confidently zoom into tricky subjects like wildlife, or your favourite band from the back of the crowd — all without any drop in sharpness or quality.

The end result is a smartphone camera that produces photos you’ll be proud to share and show off, letting you capture memories in a way that they deserve to be remembered.

Marathon endurance, sprint-speed charging

It’s all well and good having a smartphone with a cracking camera, but if it dies before the end of the day, then it won’t be much use on a night out. Handily, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has endurance covered too, thanks to a whopping 5000mAh battery which will comfortably last you an entire day, even with heavy use.

From listening to music on your commute and snapping shots at lunch, to playing games on the way home, you can rest easy knowing that battery range anxiety is a thing of the past. But there’s also another delightfully impressive trick up the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite’s sleeve:

Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is capable of 67W charging, which is fast enough to provide an entire day’s worth of power in just 30 minutes. If you’ve never had a phone with super-speedy charging before, we can assure you that it’s an absolute game changer.

No longer will you have to worry about plugging your phone in overnight. Instead, you have the freedom to pop it on charge while you take a shower in the morning, and by the time you’re dressed and out the door, you’ll have a full battery to tackle the rest of your day.

It’s beyond useful for moments when you’re in a pinch too. If you’ve forgotten to plug it in and you need to leave soon, the speedy top-up will ensure you’ve got plenty in the tank without worrying about a dead battery.

Compared to the rivals from other smartphone giants (we’ll let you take a guess which ones), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite’s charging speed is absolutely miles ahead, at a price that’s far, far less. Nice.

Flexible storage

We’ll admit that storage chat rarely makes for titillating conversation, but the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite’s implementation is definitely worth mentioning.

Unlike practically any other handset available, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features the holy grail of smartphone storage — namely, a micro-SD slot for expandable memory. In essence, that means that you can boost its built-in storage with up to 1TB of extra capacity, making it an absolute godsend for users who never want to worry about deleting photos and videos to make up extra space ever again.

If you’re the type to enjoy downloaded videos and songs, that extra flexibility will also come in very handy, letting you enjoy your media without worrying about the dreaded low storage warning.

A no-brainer

At a price of just £299, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers unparalleled features. From an incredible 108MP camera (with 3x lossless zoom, no less), an all-day fast-charging battery, and cavernous storage options, it offers incredible bang for your hard-earned buck.

In other words, if you’re after a great-looking handset from a premium brand that’s rammed with features (for a price that won’t make your bank account weep), look no further. The search is officially over.