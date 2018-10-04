Sphero BOLT

Sphero Edu is the edumacational app. Once you sign in, you choose a role: Learner (which lets you build programmes and complete activities), Educator or Parent. Connect to Bolt, and you can programme a set of manoeuvres, sounds and flashing light patterns, then hit Start and set it going, acting out what you just programmed.

The manoeuvres appear as blocks that you drag into place. Within them you can alter their settings (say, how long the lights flash for). You can also programme it to play random sounds, or to read something out (“Hello you,” for example).

The only issue? The Bolt doesn’t have a built-in speaker, so it plays through your phone. Which lessens the impact a bit if you’re driving it up to a house guest/terrified pet. Speaking of fun… You can also name each programme (‘terrify dog’, for example).

The programmes work very well, and if you’re willing to put in a bit of time, they can be quite involved. There is a bit of a delay between certain actions, however. It might flash its lights once, then wait a couple of seconds before doing so again.

But generally, the movements flow pretty seamlessly. And there’s something really gratifying about watching it act out what you programmed into it. If you’re new to it all, there’s a set of activities to help familiarise you with how the Bolt works.

You mark these as completed as you go, giving you a sense of achievement. There’s also a free driving mode, which gives you a joystick on-screen and puts you in the driving seat. There’s no coding involved, so it’s not really educational, but it is a lot of fun, careening around like a mad person.