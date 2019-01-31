SoundMagic E11BT

It’s easy to get the E11BTs comfy around your neck, it’s easy to get the buds comfy in your ears and it’s easy to pair them with your smartphone or portable music player. And guess what? The sound they make is easy and comfortable too.

You can pamper the SoundMagics and play to their strengths with a listen to Tom Petty’s Free Fallin’ as a TIDAL Masters MQA file.

You can try and wrong-foot them with a run through Holy Ghost by Young Fathers on Spotify. You can try and confuse them utterly with Rival Consoles’ remix of You Are Not What You Think You Are by Codes In The Clouds.

In every circumstance, though, the E11BTs prove the equal of the music you’re listening to.

Mostly that’s thanks to their absolutely unflappable nature. Poise is an undervalued characteristic in affordable headphones - bluster and attack are more common at this sort of price, because it’s easier to make a pair of headphones sound upfront and exciting than it is to make them sound faithful. But poise is what the E11BTs have, and they have it in spades.

Low frequency response is deep and rapid, with straight-edged entry into bass notes and equally disciplined exits - at first acquaintance this might make the E11BTs sound slightly lightweight, but in fact they’re as punchy as any price-comparable competitor.

They just don’t let bass sounds hang about and foul the information above them.

It’s a similar story at the top of the frequency range, in as much as the SoundMagics don’t let treble sounds blur or smear - everything is nicely crisp without getting harsh.

And in between, the midrange is packed with detail, comfortable in its own well-defined part of the soundstage and very, very hard to corrupt. Even a vocalist who’s mistaken shouting for heightened emotion (Florence Welch, for example) can’t provoke the E11BTs into losing their control.

There’s enough dynamism on tap here to make the difference between a whisper and a scream explicit, and enough detail to let every element of a full-scale orchestra have its say.

About the biggest fault we can find with the way the SoundMagics go about their work is in terms of outright volume - if you’re one of those listeners who think tinnitus is fake news, you might find the E11BTs don’t go quite as loud as you might like.

A nominal impedance figure of 42ohms means the E11BTs shouldn't be all that tricky to drive, but there’s no doubt £70 spent elsewhere will buy you greater volume. It won’t buy you greater fidelity, though.