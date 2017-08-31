If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? That age-old question now has a 2017 equivalent: if there’s no 4K HDR content for your phone, does having a 4K HDR screen even matter?

Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium was first past the post with these two desirable bits of display tech, but Amazon and Netflix weren’t exactly in a hurry to stream content to it. Full HD HDR seems to be the way to go.

Which is where the XZ1 comes in.

It takes most of what made the XZ Premium such a killer phone, at least on paper, and swaps the 4K screen for a more sensible 1080p panel. HDR sticks around, though, so your boxset binge sessions will still look their best.

We weren’t blown away by the XZ Premium, in spite of its killer specs, so will the more restrained XZ1 make a better impression? Here’s what we thought after a hands-on session ahead of the phone’s announcement at IFA this week.