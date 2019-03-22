Sony has done its best to try to trick us into thinking the Xperia L3 is aluminium with a sheet of glass on the back, but our hands - and eyes - are not convinced. You can tell it’s plastic from a single prod. Sure, the only bit you might smash is the screen, but it means the phone doesn’t look or feel that impressive. Let’s not be too harsh, though. We love the Moto G7 Power and that’s plastic - a thicker slab of the stuff too.

In most respects you get the low-mid-range essentials and not much more here. There’s 32GB storage, no water resistance and a quite thin-sounding speaker. But there is a headphone jack and USB-C charging rather than a dated microUSB.

The Sony Xperia L3’s one noteworthy characteristic is what sits on the side: a fingerprint scanner. Most budget phones have a scanner on the back but this one is right where a power button might be. The on/off button is elsewhere, presumably because having the two things seperate is cheaper than making a two-in-one.

We’ll have to shrug this one out. As long as you don’t have a mucky or wet thumb the pad works pretty well.

The Sony Xperia L3’s hardware is uninteresting, but it’s not bad.