These aren’t just a pair of earphones - they’re a smart pair of earphones. When a text messages comes through to your phone, you can tap to have it read out to you, rather than pull out your phone. Voice commands mean you just have to say “reply” and then dictate your message - the AI will take care of the rest.

It’ll let you know when you’ve got appointments or meetings, what the weather will be like before you leave the house, deliver walking directions when you’re out and about, or record reminders when you don’t have a pen handy.

Touch gestures are built into the buds, along with gesture controls. One tap on the earpieces play and pause tracks, skip songs, and change volume. Snap your head to one side and it’ll skip tracks too - although animated talkers might need to watch out. We accidentally skipped a few tracks without meaning to.

The voice assistant can be distracting if you aren't expecting it, too. Apparently, most people can keep track of 1.6 conversations at the same time, so with Sony's assistant reading a text message in your ear and someone talking to you face-to-face, it's tricky to take both in - it can be a bit overwhelming.

Otherwise, they work like any pair of Bluetooth buds. Pop 'em out of the case and they'll connect to your phone automatically, waking from sleep once they're in your ears. We didn't have any drop-outs or disconnects during our demo, which is a good sign for any truly wireless earphones.