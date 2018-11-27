Sony PlayStation Classic

Like the NES and SNES updates, the PlayStation Classic is a perfectly miniaturised edition of the classic 1995 console. It retains all of the original details, right down to the (now non-opening) expansion port on the back, but everything is 45% smaller.

In fact, it's tinier than the revised PSone from back when, since the PlayStation Classic doesn't run discs – the top doesn't pop here. But the Power button works as it did back when, you'll tap the Reset button to head back to the game select menu, and the Open button is used to "switch discs" in games that originally shipped on multiple CD-ROMs.

The original PlayStation controllers remain full-size, however – although you might be surprised to realise that they feel so much smaller than today's DualShock 4 gamepads. Unfortunately, the two packed-in controllers don't have analog sticks or vibration, so just like in 1995, you're stuck with a d-pad. They do feel just as sturdy and responsive as ever, although the controller cables are rather short at just 1.5m. At least they connect via standard USB, so finding and buying extension cables is easier and cheaper than with Nintendo's mini-consoles when they launched.

The PlayStation Classic does cheap out on one hardware component, however: it doesn't ship with a USB AC adaptor. Granted, just about any power brick you have handy from a smartphone or tablet should work, and the console has the microUSB and HDMI cables intact. But that's an odd little cost-cutting measure from Sony.