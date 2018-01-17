There’s no getting away from it – Sony's next-gen Aibo is super cute. And I say that as the owner of a Jack Russell-Chihuahua.

While previous generations have gone more for the ‘Terminator’ look in robot design, this Aibo tries to look like the real deal (as much as it can do when it’s silver and made out of plastic).

That’s partly because Aibo’s eyes are now expressive little OLED screens that blink and move in association with his body movements and mood.

Those body movements have been made smoother and more natural too, with a quad-core processor at its heart and a total of 22 actuators in charge of more than a hundred new moves, compared to his predecessor.

That means that the way he moves is much more fluid – from a playful bum wiggle and tail wag to a full on excitable run towards you, this is pretty advanced consumer-grade robotics.

Aibo has a camera in his nose, which uses face recognition to detect you and his surroundings. There is also one at the base of his tail, pointing upwards at the ceiling to help him further understand the space around him. I asked Sony how many faces Aibo could distinguish between and was told “a regular-sized family”, so around 4-6 people at a guess.

It can detect other Aibos, too. That’s important because Aibo’s AI capabilities mean he will behave differently depending on who is playing with him, and how often that person plays with and rewards Aibo.

A reward is given by petting one of the touch-sensitive panels on Aibo’s head, chin and back, and if given at the right time (when Aibo correctly completes a command, for example), will reinforce good behaviour just as it would a real dog.

Aibo physically responds to praise too, by raising his ears and wagging his tail. If you play with Aibo a lot, he’ll react differently to you than someone in the house he isn’t as familiar with. That was clear when Aibo bounded up to me at the edge of the demo area, looked up at me and barked, just as a real dog might if it didn’t know you.

That doesn’t mean he’ll always listen to you if he does know you though. Sony says that Aibo is like a real dog and won’t always do the things you ask of him – we assume that is something that would improve with time and training.

That was certainly clear in my time with Aibo. I saw two different models playing at the same time, and both had very different personalities. While one was very obedient, the other was lazy, and would often lay down for a quick nap before completing a command.

Give him a stroke to wake him up and he’d then do as he was told. They both had things they liked doing more, too. Aibo 1 loved to sing (through its built-in speaker), while Aibo 2 liked to play dead, sometimes doing so without being asked.